Travel

Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano erupts, spews gas, ash into the air

POPOCATEPETL, Mexico -- Mexico's Popocatepetl stratovolcano spewed rock on Monday and sent clouds of ash into the sky.

The footage taken by the Mexican government disaster agency showed the outburst at 6:44 a.m local time.

The 17,797-foot (5,426-meter) volcano has been particularly active in recent months, several times spewing out sprays of hot rock and towering clouds of ash.

Local authorities say Monday's eruption stretched approximately 2.5 miles into the sky.

Some 25 million people live within about 60 miles of the mountain's crater.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelvolcanomexicoenvironmentu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Realistic doll thought to be dead baby spurs crime scene
Trump threatens to deport millions starting next week
Watch: Robber cuts hole in sleeping man's pants on subway
Father-son duo in adorable viral video star in Denny's commercial
Powerful quake jolts northwestern Japan, triggers tsunami warning
27 alleged gang members charged in bust of NJ drug operation
NJ man is 8th tourist to die on vacation in Dominican Republic
Show More
Teen recalls shark attack: 'I'm not ready to die'
Pretrial hearings underway in fatal Bronx school stabbing
Ortiz condition upgraded, officials ID man believed to have paid David Ortiz hitmen
AccuWeather Alert: Scattered thunderstorms all day
NY okays driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants
More TOP STORIES News