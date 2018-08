EMBED >More News Videos Watch part one of our half hour special all about summer fun in New York.

It's time to get out and enjoy all that the NY Metro area has to offer in warm weather! Join Eyewitness News Meteorologist Amy Freeze for our annual half-hour special "Destination: Summer." We highlight some great activities that may be news to you or are worth another visit this summer.We'll go on a walking tour of the Lower East Side, experiencing immigrant history and food. And, no summer is complete without baseball! Besides the Yankees and Mets, there are great minor league parks close to home where you can watch America's favorite pastime.Our area also has some of the best parks in the country. If you haven't been to Governor's Island, it's time! Besides the inexpensive ferry ride and great bike paths, there are acres with stunning views of New York Harbor, zip lining, art installations and yes, even overnight tent camping -- done with New York flair, of course.Alleva Dairy: 188 Grand Street, NYC / 212-226-7990 Yonah Schimmel's Knish Bakery : 137 E. Houston St., NYC / 212-477-2858 Café Katja: 79 Orchard St., NYC / 212-219-9545Baseball (Minor League)