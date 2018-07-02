DESTINATION SUMMER

'Destination Summer': Watch our half-hour special on the joys of summer in the NY metro area

NEW YORK --
It's time to get out and enjoy all that the NY Metro area has to offer in warm weather! Join Eyewitness News Meteorologist Amy Freeze for our annual half-hour special "Destination: Summer." We highlight some great activities that may be news to you or are worth another visit this summer.

We'll go on a walking tour of the Lower East Side, experiencing immigrant history and food. And, no summer is complete without baseball! Besides the Yankees and Mets, there are great minor league parks close to home where you can watch America's favorite pastime.
Our area also has some of the best parks in the country. If you haven't been to Governor's Island, it's time! Besides the inexpensive ferry ride and great bike paths, there are acres with stunning views of New York Harbor, zip lining, art installations and yes, even overnight tent camping -- done with New York flair, of course.

Part 1:
Watch part one of our half hour special all about summer fun in New York.

Part 2:
Watch part two of our half hour on summer in New York.

Part 3:
Watch part three

Part 4:
Watch Part Four.

Resources from "Destination: Summer"

Segment 1
Urban Adventures
Alleva Dairy: 188 Grand Street, NYC / 212-226-7990
Yonah Schimmel's Knish Bakery: 137 E. Houston St., NYC / 212-477-2858
Café Katja: 79 Orchard St., NYC / 212-219-9545
John's Juice

Segment 2
Governor's Island
Collective Retreats
Island Oyster

Segment 3
Fort Tryon Park
The Cloisters
Heavenly Bodies Exhibit
Pocket Parks
Book

Segment 4
Baseball (Minor League)
New Jersey Jackals
Yogi Berra Museum
Brooklyn Cyclones
Staten Island Yankees
Rockland Boulders
Sussex County Miners
Trenton Thunder
Long Island Ducks
Somerset Patriots
Lakewood BlueClaws
New Jersey Festival of Ballooning (QuickChek)
