Coronavirus News: Westchester County Airport closing to accelerate runway repairs

Westchester County Airport closing to accelerate runway repairs

By Eyewitness News
WESTCHESTER COUNTY (WABC) -- Westchester County Airport will be closing temporarily in an effort to accelerate repairs already planned for later this year.

The airport will repave its 6,500-foot runway.

Originally, the plan was to repave during the overnight hours for four months.

With the airport closed, the work should take about a month.

Westchester County Airport is believed to be the first commercial airport in the country to close entirely during the pandemic.

