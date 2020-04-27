Coronavirus News: Westchester County Airport closing to accelerate runway repairs

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

WESTCHESTER COUNTY (WABC) -- Westchester County Airport will be closing temporarily in an effort to accelerate repairs already planned for later this year.The airport will repave its 6,500-foot runway.Originally, the plan was to repave during the overnight hours for four months.With the airport closed, the work should take about a month.Westchester County Airport is believed to be the first commercial airport in the country to close entirely during the pandemic.