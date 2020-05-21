Coronavirus News: Westchester Airport reopens after completed runway repairs

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

WESTCHESTER COUNTY (WABC) -- The main runway at Westchester County Airport reopens Thursday after a rehabilitation project that was completed ahead of schedule.It was supposed to take three months to repave the 6,500-foot runway.But because of the pandemic, and fewer flights, officials were able to shut it down and complete the project in just three weeks.County Executive George Latimer called the completed work the silver lining of this crisis.Westchester County Airport is believed to be the first commercial airport in the country to have closed entirely during the pandemic.