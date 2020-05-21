Coronavirus News: Westchester Airport reopens after completed runway repairs

It was supposed to take three months to repave the 6,500-foot runway.
But because of the pandemic, and fewer flights, officials were able to shut it down and complete the project in just three weeks.
County Executive George Latimer called the completed work the silver lining of this crisis.
Westchester County Airport is believed to be the first commercial airport in the country to have closed entirely during the pandemic.
