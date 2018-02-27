TRAVEL

Pothole Patrol: Westchester County Public Works crews fixing roads before heavy rain arrives

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres reports on the rush to fix roads before heavy rain arrives in Westchester.

By
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, New York (WABC) --
It's that time of year again: Potholes here, there and everywhere.

Westchester County Public Works crews and teams of transportation workers hit the roads and highways to fill, patch and pave. They're trying to repair as many potholes as possible before Thursday and Friday, two AccuWeather alert days that should bring a heavy dose of rain.

A New York State DOT crew was hard at work on Saw Mill River Road in Ardsley.

In White Plains, a five-man team from the Bureau of Highways attacked a busy intersection just outside the Metro-North train station.

And in Yonkers, we caught up with the guys from the Department of Public Works filling-in pothole after pothole in the Park Hill section of Westchester's largest city.

Ever wondered how a pothole forms? Meteorologist Lee Goldberg explains the science behind it.

To report a pothole, visit our pothole patrol page at abc7ny.com/potholepatrol.
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelpotholesaccuweather alertWestchester CountyWhite PlainsYonkersArdsley
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Officials grapple with future of Westchester County Airport
Parents: Airline put our kids in a hotel and didn't tell us
Next stop for Amtrak's iconic domed sightseeing car? Fall foliage
Amazon's Jeff Bezos to charge $200,000 for space rides
More Travel
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News