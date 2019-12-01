Travel

What you need to know if traveling through Monday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A winter storm will make for treacherous travel in parts of our area on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Precipitation could be in the form of a wintry mix in New York City before changing to rain, but more ice and snow is likely well north and west with the potential for slick travel.

The powerful storm is making its way east from California and causing major disruptions around the country as people head home after Thanksgiving.

RELATED: Weather alerts from the National Weather Service

The storm that hit much of the central U.S. with blizzard conditions Saturday is expected to bring snow, ice or flash flooding in a large portion of the Northeast.

The National Weather Service said travel could become impossible in some places.

The weather could be particularly disruptive on Sunday, when millions of holiday travelers head home. Airlines for America, the airline industry's trade group, expects 3.1 million passengers during what could be the busiest day ever recorded for American air travel.

Winter Storm Warnings are in place across the tri-state area through Tuesday.

Travelers should check train schedules and check in with airlines for updates throughout the day.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

