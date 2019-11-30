Winter storm could make for messy post-Thanksgiving travel

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A winter storm will make for treacherous travel in parts of our area starting Sunday -- one of the busiest travel days of the year.
Precipitation starting early Sunday could be in the form of a wintry mix in New York City before changing to rain, but more ice and snow is likely well north and west with the potential for slick travel.
The powerful storm is making its way east from California and causing major disruptions around the country as people make their way home after Thanksgiving.
The storm was expected to track east through the weekend - into the Midwest by Saturday and the Northeast on Sunday - pummeling a huge portion of the country with snow, ice or flash flooding.
The National Weather Service said travel could become impossible in some places.
The weather could be particularly disruptive on Sunday, when millions of holiday travelers head home. Airlines for America, the airline industry's trade group, expects 3.1 million passengers during what could be the busiest day ever recorded for American air travel.
Winter Storm Watches and a Winter Storm Warning are in place across the tri-state area through Tuesday.
Travelers should check train schedules and check in with airlines for updates throughout the day.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
