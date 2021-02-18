yosemite national park

Yosemite National Park's stunning 'firefall' phenomenon returns

FRESNO, Calif. -- Yosemite National Park's natural "firefall" phenomenon over the Horsetail Fall has officially returned.

Raj Pillai captured these images of what looks like a river of fire at Horsetail Fall, which flows over the eastern edge of El Capitan in Yosemite Valley.

The beautiful sight doesn't last for long and the waterfall plunges about 1,500 feet.

The National Park Service says the window for the 2021 "firefall" is February 12 through February 24.

Restrictions to parking, visitor access and traffic are currently in effect from 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm Click here for more details.

Officials believe this bear was making a last push to build fat ahead of the hibernation season.

