Travel

You can now buy a seat on a Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business
EMBED <>More Videos

You can now buy a seat on a Blue Origin rocket

PHILADELPHIA -- Blue Origin, the Jeff Bezos-backed space tourism venture, will soon begin selling tickets for its rocket.

The company made the announcement in a nearly minute-long video featuring Bezos himself. It points people to Blue Origin's website, which features a sign-up page for more information scheduled to be released May 5. Neither price nor dates were released Thursday.

New Shepard rocket, which was featured in the short video, has been on a number of test flights in recent years. Blue Origin eventually wants to send paying customers on brief joy rides to the edge of space.

New Shepard consists of two pieces - a small, dome-shaped capsule with gaping rectangular windows, and a 60-foot-tall rocket booster that blasts the capsule at up to three times the speed of sound as it hurtles toward outer space.

The capsule is designed to detach from the rocket near the top of its flight path, climbing more than 60 miles high and spending a few minutes suspended in weightlessness before parachuting back to Earth.

Bezos has said he is funding Blue Origin by selling about $1 billion worth of his Amazon stock each year.

--CNN Business' Jackie Wattles contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelrocketu.s. & worldspace
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Diners hit by stray bullets outside iconic NYC restaurant
Deliveryman on e-bike killed when car slams into outdoor dining area
44 killed, over 100 injured in stampede at Israeli holy site
Star-studded in-person red carpet premiere for 3rd season of 'Pose'
Muslim head covering approved for female cops in Newark
COVID Updates: Mexico now receiving shipments of Pfizer vaccine
AccuWeather Alert: Gusty winds
Show More
Lady Gaga dognappers arrested, Los Angeles police say
Anne Douglas, widow of late actor Kirk Douglas, dies at 102
Family demanding answers after loved one's coffin found unearthed, open
Teacher brings smile to student in more ways than 1
NFL Draft: Jets find QB of future, Giants grab WR
More TOP STORIES News