Tree finally removed from woman's home 5 weeks after Tropical Storm Isaias hit New York City

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- A tree that fell onto a woman's home in Queens during Tropical Storm Isaias is finally being removed -- five weeks later.

Nerine Mowatt reached out to Eyewitness News in August, seeking help to get the tree taken down.

It was wedged between a tightly packed home and near power lines, so a crane from the street could not reach it.

RELATED | 3 weeks later, tree downed by Isaias still leaning on home in NYC

Five weeks later, crews have figured out how to cut up the tree and started to haul it away on Wednesday.

"The company that my insurance hired, they were the one trying to get the permit from the city to come and remove the tree, but they said the city was not responding do them fast enough to give them the permit," Mowatt said.

Mowatt now has to fix a hole in her back room left by the tree and get a family of raccoons living there removed.

ALSO READ | Nassau home sales surge as millennials flee NYC amid coronavirus pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Stacey Sager reports on the surge in home sales in Nassau County.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
far rockawayqueensnew york citytropical storm isaiastree fallstorm damagestorm recovery
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nassau County home sales surge as millennials flee NYC amid pandemic
19-year-old federal inmate caught after hiding in man's living room
Trump releases list of 20 new possible Supreme Court picks
Kool & the Gang co-founder Ronald 'Khalis' Bell dies at 68
Pandemic groundskeepers: Goats clear overgrown park
Rescue caught on camera: MTA workers save man's life
NYC retirements jump as teachers grapple with COVID challenges
Show More
Eyewitness News studio windows smashed in vandalism incident
Northwest fires kill 4, burn hundreds of Oregon homes
FDNY adds 27 names to memorial wall for 9/11-related deaths
COVID Updates: 2 Brooklyn teachers test positive for coronavirus
AccuWeather Alert: Tropical showers
More TOP STORIES News