RIVER EDGE, New Jersey (WABC) --A tree came crashing down onto a home in New Jersey, knocking out power in the area
It happened Friday night in the Bergen County town of River Edge.
PSE&G, the fire department, and police were all on the scene assessing the damage.
500 homes lost power as a result, but it has since been restored.
Thankfully no one was home at the time and no injuries have been reported.
