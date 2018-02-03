Tree crashes down onto house in River Edge

EMBED </>More Videos

A tree topples onto a house in NJ, leaving hundreds without power.

Eyewitness News
RIVER EDGE, New Jersey (WABC) --
A tree came crashing down onto a home in New Jersey, knocking out power in the area

It happened Friday night in the Bergen County town of River Edge.

PSE&G, the fire department, and police were all on the scene assessing the damage.

500 homes lost power as a result, but it has since been restored.

Thankfully no one was home at the time and no injuries have been reported.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
tree fallHackensackBergen CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News