A New Jersey rink will be closed for the remainder of the season after trespassers hopped a fence and destroyed the ice by skating on it too early."It is with much sadness that we have to announce that our Ice Rink will be closed for the rest of the season," Ringwood Parks and Recreation wrote on Facebook. "Unfortunately, we had some skaters who were not willing to wait until the ice was ready and climbed the fencing around the rink while it was closed."In addition to the ice damage, officials said the skaters also punctured holes in the liner."Not only was the still forming ice destroyed, but there were multiple holes put into the liner as well and it will have to be replaced," the post read. "We apologize to all who looked forward to having fun on the rink this winter and also to our Public Works employees who worked so hard on it to get it ready."The rink is located off Sloatsburg Road near the Hewitt School.Further information on the suspects was not available.----------