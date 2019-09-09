Trial begins for landlord, workers charged in deadly New York City gas explosion

By Eyewitness News
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Opening statements began Monday for a landlord and two workers accused of rigging an illegal gas line that triggered a deadly explosion in the East Village.

Two people died in the March 2015 explosion and 13 others were injured.

Prosecutors say the landlord and workers manipulated the Second Avenue building's gas system to avoid losing rent during a renovation project.

The building owner, 59-year-old Maria Hrynenko, of Rockland; an unlicensed plumber, 63-year-old Athanasios Ioannidis, of Queens; and the general contractor, 44-year-old Dilber Kukic, of the Bronx; face manslaughter and other charges.

The Manhattan District Attorney said seven months before the explosion, the group got caught by Con Ed for an illegal gas line made up of leak-prone plastic pipe.

They were ordered to make it safe. Instead, the DA claims they rigged another illegal gas line hidden in a locked utility room in the basement next door.

That's why Con Ed never found it, officials say, even though they were there hours before the explosion.

