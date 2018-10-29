NEW YORK --A Bangladeshi immigrant on trial on charges he planned a New York City subway attack to support the Islamic State group has been introduced to prospective jurors.
Akayed Ullah turned slightly toward about 75 potential jurors when he was introduced Monday in Manhattan federal court.
U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan told possible jurors that Ullah is presumed innocent. The trial is likely to last about two weeks.
Ullah was arrested last December after a pipe bomb exploded in a pedestrian walkway near Times Square.
Authorities say Ullah was the only person seriously wounded by burns when the crude pipe bomb went off.
Sullivan told lawyers he would question prospective jurors to ensure they were not affected by reports of bomb-laden packages sent last week to critics of President Donald Trump.
The pipe bomb scare dominated headlines in recent days as law enforcement recovered suspicious packages from New York to California. Authorities arrested Cesar Sayoc in Florida on Friday and charged him with targeting several critics of President Donald Trump.
None of those crude devices exploded.
In their letter to Sullivan, Ullah's defense attorneys noted the recent mailings "have nothing to do with the allegations" against Ullah. They want Sullivan to ask jurors whether media coverage will affect their "ability to be fair and impartial in this case."
Defense attorneys wrote Sullivan a separate letter Friday opposing the release of a video that captured part of Ullah's arrest. The footage shows Ullah naked and making statements before he was apprised of his right to remain silent, the defense attorneys wrote.
Neither federal prosecutors nor Ullah's defense attorneys intend to introduce the one-minute video at trial.
"The release of the video to the press and public on the eve of trial will nearly certainly taint our jury pool," attorney Amy Gallicchio wrote in the letter. "In the video, Mr. Ullah incriminates himself and makes statements that the public-at-large will find distasteful."
Ullah told investigators after his arrest that he wanted to avenge U.S. aggression toward the Islamic State group and had chosen a busy weekday morning to attack so he could terrorize as many people as possible, prosecutors have said.
