Trial begins in party stabbing murder inside Manhattan apartment

James Rackover is accused of killing a Hofstra graduate.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Opening statements begin Thursday in the murder trial of a man accused in a deadly stabbing in an Upper East Side apartment.

James Rackover is the first suspect to be tried in the murder of 26-year-old Joey Comunale.

He's also charged with concealing a human corpse and tampering with evidence.

Rackover and Lawrence Dilione are accused of killing the Hofstra graduate in 2016, before burying him in a shallow grave in New Jersey.

Authorities say Comunale attended a party at Rackover's apartment on November 13, where police said he was stabbed 15 times in the chest during an argument.

His father reported him missing the next day, and his body was found in a wooded area down the Jersey Shore in Oceanport two days later.

