Trial beings in death of mother who railed against MS-13 after daughter's murder

By Eyewitness News
BRENTWOOD, Long Island (WABC) -- The trial of a driver accused of running over and killing an anti-gang activist whose daughter was killed by MS-13 got underway on Long Island Thursday.

AnnMarie Drago is charged with criminally negligent homicide, petit larceny, and criminal mischief in the September 2018 death of Evelyn Rodriguez, who was struck and killed while setting up a memorial in Brentwood to mark the second anniversary of her 16-year-old daughter's murder.

The deaths of Kayla Cuevas and her 15-year-old friend Nisa Mickens sparked Rodriguez into becoming a leading voice against street gangs.

President Donald Trump recognized Rodriguez during the State of the Union address in 2018.

Prosecutors allege that Drago stole some items in the memorial and then intentionally destroyed another part of it. She was reportedly trying to sell her mother's home, which is located near the memorial.

They say Rodriguez confronted Drago about it, which is when she was allegedly run over.

"Despite the fact that Evelyn was in front of the vehicle with her hands on the car...despite warnings, the defendant abruptly accelerated," Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini said after Drago's arrest.

