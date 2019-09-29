Trial nearing for home remodeling show personality from CT accused of molesting girl

OLD LYME, Connecticut -- A trial is expected to begin next week in Connecticut for a home remodeling show personality accused of molesting a 10-year-old girl.

Officials say jury selection in the case of Christopher Dionne is expected to resume Monday in New London Superior Court and be finished by mid-week, when the state would begin presenting evidence.

The 37-year-old resident of Old Lyme, Connecticut, has appeared on the HGTV show "Family Flip." Production of his new show, "A&E's "House Rescue," was suspended after his arrest in January 2018.

Dionne has pleaded not guilty to felony risk of injury to a minor and misdemeanor sexual assault charges. His lawyer has not responded to messages seeking comment.

Dionne denies allegations that he touched the girl's chest and asked if she wanted to see his genitals.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
connecticutsex abusechild sex assaultreality television
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD officer, suspect killed in the Bronx
CVS suspends sale of Zantac heartburn medication over cancer fears
Timeline: The search for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez
AccuWeather: Lots of sun, lower humidity
Annual Tunnel to Towers run honors firefighter killed on 9/11
Bus crashes into deli after colliding with SUV in Hempstead
Mets' Pete Alonso hits 53rd HR, breaks Aaron Judge's rookie HR record
Show More
Man accused of fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend at her home in NJ
José José, Mexico's legendary 'Prince of Song,' dies at 71
Competitors take part in 'Five Borough Pizza Challenge'
75-year-old NY man drowns after getting caught in rip current near Hatteras
NYC school employee accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl
More TOP STORIES News