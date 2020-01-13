Closing arguments for man on trial in murder of 6-year-old Zymere Perkins

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Closing arguments are expected Monday in the trial of a Harlem man accused of murdering a 6-year-old boy.
Manhattan prosecutors rested their case last Wednesday against Ryshiem Smith.
He faces murder and other related charges for the beating death of Zymere Perkins with a broken broomstick inside his apartment back in September of 2016.
Smith was the boyfriend of Zymere's mother at the time.
If convicted Smith faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.
The child's mother was previously indicted on one count of manslaughter for her son's death.
A spokeswoman for the medical examiner said the child had evidence of "acute and chronic abuse and neglect."
