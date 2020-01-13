Closing arguments for man on trial in murder of 6-year-old Zymere Perkins

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Closing arguments are expected Monday in the trial of a Harlem man accused of murdering a 6-year-old boy.

Manhattan prosecutors rested their case last Wednesday against Ryshiem Smith.

He faces murder and other related charges for the beating death of Zymere Perkins with a broken broomstick inside his apartment back in September of 2016.

Smith was the boyfriend of Zymere's mother at the time.

If convicted Smith faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The child's mother was previously indicted on one count of manslaughter for her son's death.

A spokeswoman for the medical examiner said the child had evidence of "acute and chronic abuse and neglect."

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityharlem (central)child deathacsfuneralbeating death
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
David Hansell named new head of New York City ACS
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Water main break floods UWS streets, subway suspended
Massive fire destroys 4 buildings in Bound Brook, NJ
Lindsay Lohan's mom arrested after crash on Long Island
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominees to be announced
Above normal Monday, but cloudy and cooler
Update on investigation into Jersey City supermarket attack
2 hospitalized after argument leads to stabbing in Brooklyn
Show More
Passenger on Newark-bound flight accused of assaulting flight attendant
High school soccer coach killed in Ramapo house fire
These are the must-read stories of the weekend
Investigation underway after 2 planes nearly collide at JFK
Sources: Todd Frazier gets 1-year deal from Rangers
More TOP STORIES News