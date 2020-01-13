Closing arguments for man on trial in murder of 6-year-old Zymere Perkins

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Closing arguments are expected Monday in the trial of a Harlem man accused of murdering a 6-year-old boy.Manhattan prosecutors rested their case last Wednesday against Ryshiem Smith.He faces murder and other related charges for the beating death of Zymere Perkins with a broken broomstick inside his apartment back in September of 2016.Smith was the boyfriend of Zymere's mother at the time.If convicted Smith faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.The child's mother was previously indicted on one count of manslaughter for her son's death.A spokeswoman for the medical examiner said the child had evidence of "acute and chronic abuse and neglect."----------