British sports resume, tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Princes Harry and William and their wives, Princesses Meghan and Kate, viewed flowers and greeted crowds Saturday outside Windsor Castle.

Wearing black armbands, test cricketers from England and South Africa held a minute's silence before a bell was chimed once by a high-ranking member of the military at the Oval.

Over to the west of London, golfers from around the world paused their rounds and other pros, officials and caddies gathered on the putting green in front of the first tee at Wentworth to hold a two-minute period of silence, also impeccably observed.

There were moving and respectful tributes to Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday as sports resumed in Britain following a nationwide shutdown Friday as a mark of respect for the monarch of more than 70 years who died at the age of 96 on Thursday.

Professional and grassroots soccer - including the Premier League - decided to call off all matches this weekend to give an opportunity for participants to mourn the queen's passing.

International cricket and golf returned, though, as did English domestic rugby, on the back of guidance from the government that stated there was no obligation on sports organizations to cancel or reschedule events during the nation's period of mourning.