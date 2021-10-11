halloween

Dr. Fauci says fine to trick-or-treat this year as COVID-19 cases decline

Fauci said people wanting to enjoy Halloween on Oct. 31 should consider getting the shots for that "extra degree of protection."
EMBED <>More Videos

Fauci says fine to trick-or-treat this year

WASHINGTON -- The government's top infectious diseases expert says families can feel safe trick-or-treating outdoors this year for Halloween as COVID-19 cases in the U.S. decline, especially for those who are vaccinated.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that it's an important time of year for children, so "go out there" and "enjoy it."

He added that people wanting to enjoy Halloween on Oct. 31 should consider getting the shots for that "extra degree of protection" if they are not yet vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccines so far have been approved for people 12 years and older. The Food and Drug Administration plans a meeting in late October to consider Pfizer's request for emergency use authorization of its vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

Nationwide, there are about 95,000 new COVID-19 cases a day. Fauci called the downward trend "good news" but cautioned against declaring a premature victory since cases have bounced back in the past.

He said he'd like to see cases drop to less than 10,000 a day before dropping COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, such as shedding masks indoors in public places.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshalloweencovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldanthony faucicovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
NYPD's 'Terror on Totten' haunted house opens in NYC
Miss Piggy shines in Disney+ special, 'Muppets Haunted Mansion'
Gonzo hopes no one gets scared by 'Muppets Haunted Mansion' special
Spooky Fun at Freeform's Halloween Road
TOP STORIES
Police fire shots at 2 robbery suspects during traffic stop in NYC
Merck asks FDA to authorize promising anti-COVID pill
Man stopped for crash killed by suspected drunk driver on Belt Parkway
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
AccuWeather: Dry for Columbus Day Parade
Woman dies after being attacked in NYC; Mugger charged with murder
McDonald's is offering free 'Thank You' meals to teachers
Show More
Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets in sandwich
New transit plan in the works to help commuters get to work on time
Watch: 2 men caught on camera shooting at vehicle in the Bronx
Ga. officer killed on first day outside police department, arrest made
COVID News: Cases drop 44% since delta-driven peak in mid-September
More TOP STORIES News