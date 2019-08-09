Police searching for trio of men in violent Queens robberies

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for the same group of men in connection to two violent robberies in Queens.

The first incident was reported on July 10 just after 4 a.m. on 117th Street and 111th Avenue.

A 68-year-old victim was walking on the street when he was approached by three men. They punched and kicked him before taking his backpack and $20.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The second incident was reported on July 29 at 10 p.m. on Lefferts Boulevard and was caught on surveillance video.

In that incident, a 34-year-old man was walking on the street when the men attacked him and punched him several times before taking his phone charger and wallet.

The victim was not seriously injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

