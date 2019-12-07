Triple fatal fire at vacant home in Queens classified as homicide

ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) -- Police have classified a triple fatal fire that burned through a vacant home in Queens last month as a homicide.
The flames tore a home at Farmers Boulevard and Jordan Avenue in St. Albans just before midnight on November 21, and firefighters arrived to find the home fully engulfed.
As firefighters worked to control the fire from inside the building, they found three men -- two on the first floor and one on the second.
All were unresponsive, and EMTs later pronounced them dead.
Investigators say the building was vacant after the Department of Buildings cited it for numerous violations dating back to 2008.
Four firefighters were also injured while battling the flames, including one who fell through a hole in the floor and into the basement.
There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.
The identities of the deceased are pending proper family notifications.
