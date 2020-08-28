Troconis to argue bond conditions in case of Jennifer Dulos' disappearance

By Eyewitness News
HARTFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- An update is expected Friday in the disappearance and murder of Jennifer Dulos.

The attorney for Michelle Troconis, who is charged in the case, is expected to argue that her bond conditions are unreasonable.

Troconis, Fotis Dulos' former girlfriend, is currently free on $2 million bond but is required to wear a GPS tracking device.

Prosecutors claim Troconis and Fotis Dulos conspired to kill his wife Jennifer, the mother of his five children.

Fotis died by suicide in January.

Earlier this week, police said surveillance video shows Fotis Dulos dumping garbage bags out of his truck into trash cans in Hartford -- the same day his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos disappeared last year.

The video is part of evidence in a court filing.

Police later recovered the bags which they say included cleaning supplies and clothing stained with blood.

Grim milestone: Questions remain 1 year after disappearance of Jennifer Dulos

New video also showed Troconis inside a police interrogation room last August being asked about evidence following the disappearance of Dulos.

In one video, Troconis, is asked about a stained paper towel he handed her after cleaning out a truck police believe was used to move the victim's body.

Troconis is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Dulos' disappearance.

Michelle Troconis issues public statement

