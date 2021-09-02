Connecticut state trooper killed after cruiser swept away in flood waters

FILE image (Shutterstock)

WOODBURY, Connecticut -- An on-duty state police sergeant in Connecticut has died after his cruiser was swept away in flood waters early Thursday morning in Woodbury.

The 26-year veteran of the department called for help at about 3:30 a.m. Police searched the area with divers, helicopters, boats and drones and found the sergeant in the swollen river later in the morning after daybreak.

First responders performed live-saving measures and he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials did not release the sergeant's name, saying family notifications were still pending.

Ida's remnants killed at least 40 people late Wednesday and early Thursday in a record-setting downpour that stunned the U.S. East Coast.

At least 12 people, including a toddler, were killed in New York City overnight as Ida battered the area and flash flood waters quickly filled basement apartments.





