Connecticut state trooper killed after cruiser swept away in flood waters

At least 12 people, including a toddler, were killed in New York City overnight as Ida battered the area and flash flood waters quickly filled basement apartments.

WOODBURY, Connecticut -- An on-duty state police sergeant in Connecticut has died after his cruiser was swept away in flood waters early Thursday morning in Woodbury.The 26-year veteran of the department called for help at about 3:30 a.m. Police searched the area with divers, helicopters, boats and drones and found the sergeant in the swollen river later in the morning after daybreak.First responders performed live-saving measures and he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Officials did not release the sergeant's name, saying family notifications were still pending.Ida's remnants killed at least 40 people late Wednesday and early Thursday in a record-setting downpour that stunned the U.S. East Coast.----------