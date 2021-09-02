Connecticut state trooper killed after cruiser swept away in flood waters

The 26-year veteran of the department called for help at about 3:30 a.m. Police searched the area with divers, helicopters, boats and drones and found the sergeant in the swollen river later in the morning after daybreak.
First responders performed live-saving measures and he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Officials did not release the sergeant's name, saying family notifications were still pending.
Ida's remnants killed at least 40 people late Wednesday and early Thursday in a record-setting downpour that stunned the U.S. East Coast.
