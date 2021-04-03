NY state trooper rescues missing 2-year-old from stream in the Finger Lakes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10473785" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Considered by biologists to be some of the most intelligent invertebrates, octopuses are normally playful and inquisitive.

SOUTH BRISTOL, New York (WABC) -- A New York state trooper rescued a missing 2-year-old girl from a stream in the Finger Lakes last weekend.The toddler disappeared into the woods in South Bristol.After her family was unable to find her they called authorities for help.About an hour later, Trooper Brian Hotchkiss spotting her from a mountain peak.He noticed a pink dot among the grey, which was the girl's winter coat."So after about 15 minutes of climbing through the trees, I found the stream and followed the stream and located the child. She was laying on her stomach on a rock. I was calling her name and ran over to her and I saw her arm move and I knew she was alive. My heart just dropped. She hugged me immediately and wouldn't let go," Hotchkiss said.Police say the toddler was taken to a hospital for a checkup.She was cold but is doing just fine.----------