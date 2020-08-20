2 new tropical depressions in the Atlantic and Caribbean

Tropical depression #13 formed in the Atlantic and it was expected to become a tropical storm that would move near or north of the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
The center said the hurricane was expected to stay out in the Pacific while moving northwestward along the Baja coast and weakening Thursday and Friday.
But it was raking the shore with tropical storm-forces winds and hard rains that carried the potential for dangerous flooding. High surf had already claimed two lives in the area. Police in Cabo San Lucas said a 15-year-girl was trapped by a large wave and an adult tried to save her Tuesday. Both died.
Tropical Depression #14 formed over the west-central Caribbean sea and is expected to become a tropical storm Thursday night as it heads toward the Gulf of Mexico.
