Tropical Storm Danny forms off South Carolina coast, expected to make landfall Monday evening

Tropical storm warning issued for South Carolina coast

Tropical Storm Danny formed Monday afternoon off South Carolina's coast, and forecasters said the storm is expected to race inland over the U.S. Southeast while dumping several inches of rain in some spots.

The tropical depression could became a tropical storm Monday afternoon and is expected to make landfall in South Carolina near the Georgia border between 7 and 8 p.m.



The storm could produce between 1 and 3 inches of rain with locally higher amounts along the coasts of Georgia and southern South Carolina.

Tropical storm warnings were issued Monday for parts of the South Carolina coast, from Edisto Beach to the South Santee River. The National Hurricane Center said Monday that the tropical storm is about 60 miles east-southeast of Beaufort, South Carolina.

In North Carolina, there is a high risk for rip currents along the coast.

We live in a warming world and this summer season could be a scorcher. Plus, when it comes to tropical storms and hurricanes, we are in for another year of action. How are the two connected?



(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

