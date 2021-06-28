Tropical Storm Danny forms off South Carolina coast, expected to make landfall Monday evening

Tropical Storm #Danny has formed off the coast of South Carolina. We are seeing some showers, especially in our southern areas, from the outer rain bands rain bands. it should make landfall this evening. #scwx #ncwx pic.twitter.com/kI4YQRrkxY — 𝘿𝙤𝙣⚡𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) June 28, 2021

Tropical Storm Danny formed Monday afternoon off South Carolina's coast, and forecasters said the storm is expected to race inland over the U.S. Southeast while dumping several inches of rain in some spots.The tropical depression could became a tropical storm Monday afternoon and is expected to make landfall in South Carolina near the Georgia border between 7 and 8 p.m.The storm could produce between 1 and 3 inches of rain with locally higher amounts along the coasts of Georgia and southern South Carolina.Tropical storm warnings were issued Monday for parts of the South Carolina coast, from Edisto Beach to the South Santee River. The National Hurricane Center said Monday that the tropical storm is about 60 miles east-southeast of Beaufort, South Carolina.In North Carolina, there is a high risk for rip currents along the coast.----------