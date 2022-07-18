tropical weather

Video shows giant wave crash over 2-story condos in Hawaii during 'historic' weather conditions

EMBED <>More Videos

Giant wave crashes over Hawaii condos during 'historic' weather

KEAUHOU-KONA, Hawaii -- The remnants of Tropical Storm Darby brought "historic" surf conditions to Hawaii over the weekend.

Video from Isabella Sloan captured giant waves crashing over the rooftops of two-story oceanfront condos in Keauhou-Kona on Saturday.

You can watch the footage in the video player above.

"Oh my God. It's flooding everywhere. It's flooding," Sloan said.

Several buildings were damaged and roads were closed as a southern swell, which the National Weather Service described as "historic," brought flooding.

The same surf conditions caused a wave to put a damper on one couple's wedding on the same island.

A wave crashed into the venue during their reception.

The couple said they were able to save the food and their cake.

Crews removed the dance floor, but wedding guests still danced in the mud.

The hazardous surf conditions are expected to continue through Monday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhawaiitropical stormcaught on videotropical weathersevere weather
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TROPICAL WEATHER
Video takes unprecedented view from the inside of a hurricane
Expert warns NYC not prepared for future extreme rainfall, flooding
CT trooper swept away in Ida floodwaters died of blunt trauma
13 dead from Ida flooding in NYC, most in illegal basement apartments
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Showers and storms
Parks truck kills person sleeping on Coney Island beach
3 people hurt in 2 Bronx shootings that appear linked
1 child dead, another injured in New Jersey house fire
Hale and Hearty suddenly closes all soup shops
NYC Restaurant Week begins, this year marks 30th anniversary
Sen. Ted Cruz calls SCOTUS same-sex marriage ruling 'clearly wrong'
Show More
Firefighter seriously injured while responding to Manhattan accident
Survey shows 49% of Musilms have been victims of hate crimes in NYC
Indiana mall shooting leaves 3 dead; witness killed gunman, police say
Steve Bannon trial begins in contempt of Congress case
33,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine headed for NY, demand high
More TOP STORIES News