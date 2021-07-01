Tropical Storm Elsa forms in the Atlantic with a path toward Florida

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We've never had 5 named tropical storms this early before. Elsa is that storm, churning in the Atlantic with an eye possibly on south Florida.Tropical Storm Warning issued for eastern Caribbean Islands for Friday.The storm will move quickly through the Caribbean Sea and will move over Jamaica and Cuba by Sunday into Monday morning.Then NHC forecast takes the storm into the eastern Gulf of Mexico near the Florida Keys by Monday night into Tuesday morning.It's also possible the storm fizzles out before getting close to the U.S.European and Canadian models have the system dissipating.Here is the official path from the National Hurricane Center:----------