NEW YORK (WABC) -- A tropical storm warning has been issued for the entire Jersey Coast, New York City, Long Island and all of Connecticut coast line, as Tropical Storm Fay has developed off the coast of North Carolina and is moving up the coast.
Tropical Storm Fay has winds of 50 mph and is moving north at 10 mph.
Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has posted an AccuWeather Alert for the system that could dump up to 5 inches of rain on parts of the area.
RELATED: For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app
A flash flood watch has also been issued for New York City, Long Island and several counties in New York and New Jersey for Friday.
The National Hurricane Center says Fay is expected to produce 3 to 5 inches of rain along and near the track of Fay across the mid-Atlantic states into southeast New York and southern New England. These rains may result in flash flooding where the heaviest amounts occur.
Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the coast within the warning area on Friday and spread northward through the warning area Friday night.
Stay with Eyewitness News and the AccuWeather team for updates as the storm develops.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
Tropical Storm Fay Path: Flooding rain expected in NYC, New York and New Jersey
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News