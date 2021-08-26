Weather

Tropical Storm Ida forms with Louisiana landfall favorable

EMBED <>More Videos

Tropical development highly likely, headed for the Gulf

MIAMI -- Tropical Storm Ida formed Thursday in the Caribbean and could become a major hurricane by the time it reaches the northern U.S. Gulf Coast over the next several days, forecasters said.

Both the Cuban and Cayman governments have issued tropical storm warnings following the formation earlier of Tropical Depression Nine, which strengthened into Ida Thursday afternoon, according to information on the website of the U.S. National Weather Service.

Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter aircraft data indicate that the depression strengthened to Tropical Storm Ida. The maximum sustained winds are estimated to be 40 mph with higher gusts.

Thursday afternoon, Ida was located about 100 miles west southwest of Negril, Jamaica, and about 130 miles southeast of Grand Cayman.

The storm is traveling northwest at about 14 mph. It is expected to approach western Cuba and the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Friday, and be a major hurricane by the time it reaches the northern U.S. Gulf Coast on Sunday, the weather service said. The central U.S. Gulf Coast should start to see rain from the depression by early Sunday.

The storm is forecast to deliver anywhere from 6 to 12 inches of rain over parts of Jamaica, Cuba and the Cayman islands. Forecasters warned of possible flash floods and mudslides and a storm surge of as much as 2 to 4 feet above normal, along with "large and destructive waves."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherlouisianatropical weatheru.s. & worldtropical depressionsevere weather
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden says Kabul attackers 'will pay' after 13 troops killed
How NYC schools will handle COVID breakouts
Shark sightings: Why are we seeing more at the Jersey Shore?
AccuWeather Alert: Hot and humid with storms
Time's Up CEO Tina Tchen resigns amid outcry over Cuomo scandal
Long Island dentist accused of distributing prescription drugs for sex
Suspect charged in Penn Station bystander shooting
Show More
New tool could help crack down on loud cars, dirt bikes in NYC
Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection
FBI K-9 gets special retirement party after years of service
Hochul announces State Sen. Benjamin as lt. governor
COVID Updates: Hospitals dip into US ventilator stockpile
More TOP STORIES News