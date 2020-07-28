weather

Tropical Storm Isaias track: Puerto Rico hammered with wind, heavy rain

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tropical Storm Isaias produced life threatening flash flooding and gusty winds over Puerto Rico on Thursday as heavy rain and gusty winds moved into the Dominican Republic.

As of 11:00 a.m., winds remained at 60 MPH. The storm was about 50 Miles Southwest of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic moving Northwest at 20 MPH.

The latest track has shifted just a nudge eastward again. The intensity forecast of the storm continues to be difficult and will become more clear in the next 24 hours.

New video shows powerful winds bending palm trees in Puerto Rico where right now heavy rain is falling and winds are 60 miles per hour.



Tropical Storm Warnings were issued for Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, the entire southern and northern coastlines of the Dominican Republic, the north coast of Haiti from Le Mole St Nicholas eastward to the northern border with the Dominican Republic, Turks and Caicos Islands, southeastern Bahamas including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands and the central Bahamas, including Cat Island, the Exumas, Long Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for northwestern Bahamas including Andros Island, New Providence, Eleuthera, Abacos Islands, Berry Islands, Grand Bahamas Island, and Bimini.

The center of Isaias will move over Hispaniola late Thursday and near the southeastern Bahamas by early Friday.

Florida and parts of the southeast coast could be impacted this weekend.



Isaias broke the record as the earliest ninth Atlantic named storm, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Irene on August 7, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted.

So far this year, Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard, Fay, Gert and Hanna also set records for being the earliest named Atlantic storm for their alphabetic order.

RELATED: 2020 hurricane season storm name list
For the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters predict 14 to 20 tropical storms, seven to 11 hurricanes, and four to six major hurricanes, according to AccuWeather.



The government of the Bahamas has upgraded the tropical storm watch for the central Bahamas to a tropical storm warning and has issued a tropical storm watch for the northwestern Bahamas.

Tropical storm conditions continued across portions of the Leeward Islands, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico through Wednesday night. These conditions are forecast to reach portions of the Dominican Republic and Haiti within the warning area by early Thursday, and the southeastern Bahamas and Turks and Caicos by Thursday afternoon. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Central Bahamas beginning Friday morning and are possible in the northwestern Bahamas beginning late Friday.

Isaias is expected to produce 3 to 6 inches (7 to 17 centimeters) of rain across the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Turks and Caicos and also across Puerto Rico, northern Haiti, and eastern Cuba with isolated maximum totals of 8 inches (20 centimeters).



