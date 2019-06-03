Truck crashes into 2 businesses in Larchmont

By Eyewitness News
LARCHMONT, Westchester County (WABC) -- A truck crashed into a row of businesses in Larchmont Monday morning.

The truck went out of control on Palmer Avenue just after 1:45 a.m.

It struck a beauty parlor and a travel agency.

The Larchmont Building Department will evaluate the structural integrity of the stores.

No serious injuries were reported.

