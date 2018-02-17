CAR INTO BUILDING

Truck crashes into house, injures occupants in Danbury, Connecticut

By Eyewitness News
DANBURY, Connecticut (WABC) --
A truck crashed into a house in Danbury, Connecticut, injuring two occupants and the driver.

Emergency responders were dispatched to house near West Wooster Street and Garfield Ave just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Danbury Fire Department.


The driver and two injured occupants were transported to Western Connecticut Health Network Danbury Emergency Department with minor injuries.

The fire department assisted in cleaning up and confirming the stability of the structure.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car accidentcar into buildingDanburyConnecticut
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAR INTO BUILDING
5 hurt when car jumps curb and hits wall of LI day care center
Frenchtown pizzeria erupts in fire after truck crash
4 hurt when SUV slams into Manhattan restaurant
NYPD: SI bus stop shooting likely related to gang fight
NYPD: Van plows into gunman after fight on Staten Island
More car into building
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News