Truck crashes into strip mall in Old Bridge, New Jersey

OLD BRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A truck reportedly crashed into a strip mall in New Jersey.Police confirmed that they're investigating a report of a truck into a strip mall on Route 34 in Old Bridge.Police would not comment on the extent of damage or any possible injuries.An employee of Madison Township Lumber, next door to the strip mall, told Eyewitness News that one of their drivers was involved in the crash.The employee said the truck was pulling out of their driveway and instead of pulling onto Route 34, the driver passed out from some sort of apparent medical emergency and struck the outside of the strip mall.The employee is not sure how bad the damage is.He also said the area lost power from the crash.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------