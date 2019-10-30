Truck crashes into scaffolding at Williamsburg, Brooklyn building

By Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A truck crashed into scaffolding at a building in Brooklyn Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Manhattan Avenue in Williamsburg.

The truck took out about 20 feet of the sidewalk shed around the building.

No one was injured and there were no evacuations.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

