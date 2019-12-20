Video: Truck crashes through wall at airport in Florida

SARASOTA, Florida (WABC) -- A truck smashed through the wall an airport in Florida.
Police say Juan Monsivis was trying to get away from police Thursday morning. He drove at nearly 100MPH through the fence at Sarasota-Bradenton Airport, and then smashed into the terminal.
The truck slammed into a car rental counter, nearly hitting two workers.
Monsivis was seriously hurt and faces several charges.
