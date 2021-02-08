Traffic

Driver survives 70-foot plunge after skidding off I-94 ramp in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- A driver is lucky to be alive after he skidded off an interchange ramp in Milwaukee and plunged 70 feet to the highway below.

ABC affiliate WISN-TV reports the crash happened Saturday morning on I-94 at the Zoo Interchange in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The crash was captured on Wisconsin Department of Transportation camera video that WISN obtained Monday.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the pickup truck was traveling on I-94 when the driver skidded off the eastbound to the southbound ramp. The video appears to show the truck hitting a snowbank on the right shoulder seconds before the fall.

The driver lost control and went over the barrier wall before plunging 70 feet down onto the highway below.

Deputies said they found the pickup upright when they arrived and two people were helping the driver, who was conscious and breathing.

The sheriff's office said he did not show signs of impairment and was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficwisconsincar crashtraffic camerastraffictraffic accidentcrash
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family argument over scratched car leads to deadly stabbing in NJ
AccuWeather Alert: Snow, sleet and rain
Homeless Texas teen signs to play college football
Indoor dining back early in NYC; Vaccine centers open after snow
The Countdown: Impeachment showdown less than 24 hours away
Hacker tried to taint Florida city's water with lye: Sheriff
5 injured, including firefighter, in NYC apartment fire
Show More
Tampa mayor addresses maskless fans after Super Bowl
Spirits boosted by wall of love at Ronald McDonald House
$15 min wage would reduce poverty, increase debt: CBO report
Democrats propose sending families at least $3k per child
Cuomo details plans to reopen Broadway, performing arts venues
More TOP STORIES News