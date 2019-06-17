Truck's top sheared off after hitting overpass in Garden City, LIRR impacted

GARDEN CITY, Nassau County -- A truck struck an LIRR overpass in Garden City Monday morning.

The over-height vehicle struck an LIRR bridge near Cherry Valley Road just before 7 a.m.

The truck has been removed from the overpass.

The LIRR is operating at reduced speeds as a precaution. Customers may experience 5-10 minute delays through Garden City.

