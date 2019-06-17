GARDEN CITY, Nassau County -- A truck struck an LIRR overpass in Garden City Monday morning.
The over-height vehicle struck an LIRR bridge near Cherry Valley Road just before 7 a.m.
The truck has been removed from the overpass.
The LIRR is operating at reduced speeds as a precaution. Customers may experience 5-10 minute delays through Garden City.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Truck's top sheared off after hitting overpass in Garden City, LIRR impacted
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More