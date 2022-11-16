Donald Trump expected to announce bid tonight for president in 2024

Trump had hoped to use GOP's expected gains in elections as springboard to vault himself to his party's nomination

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Former President Donald Trump is preparing to launch his third campaign for the White House with an announcement Tuesday night.

Trump is looking to move on from disappointing midterm defeats and defy history amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party may be waning.

The former president had hoped to use the GOP's expected gains in last week's elections as a springboard to win his party's nomination by locking in early support and keeping potential challengers at bay.

Instead, Trump now finds himself being blamed for backing a series of losing candidates after Republicans failed to take control of the Senate.

Trump has tried to blame Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell for the GOP's performance - and McConnell allies have criticized Rick Scott, the Florida senator who heads the Senate Republicans' campaign committee.

However, Trump has received the brunt of criticism for elevating candidates in states like Pennsylvania and Arizona who were unappealing to general election voters because they embraced his lies about the 2020 election or held hard-line views on issues like abortion that were out of step with the mainstream.

