Judge to consider holding Trump in criminal contempt for 4 additional gag order violations Thursday

NEW YORK -- Judge Juan Merchan scheduled a hearing Thursday morning to consider whether to hold Donald Trump in criminal contempt for violating his case's limited gag order on four additional occasions.
The video is from a previous report.
The hearing comes two days after Judge Juan Merchan held Trump in criminal contempt for violating the gag order nine times, fined the former president $9,000 - the maximum allowable fine under state law - and threatened that future violations could result in jail time.
Prosecutors have asked Merchan to fine Trump $4,000 for the four newly alleged violations, including remarks Trump said in a wide-ranging interview with 6abc Action News in Philadelphia.
WATCH Trump airs grievances over Michael Cohen during taped interview before gag-order hearing
The gag order prohibits Trump from making public statements about:
The contempt hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. ET. Testimony in the trial is scheduled to resume at 10 a.m.