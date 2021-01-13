NYC to terminate Trump contracts after Capitol insurrection

The Trump Organization is under city contract to operate the two ice rinks and a carousel in Central Park as well as a golf course in the Bronx.
The Trump Organization profits about $17 million a year from those sites, de Blasio said.
"The President incited a rebellion against the United States government that killed five people and threatened to derail the constitutional transfer of power," de Blasio said. "The City of New York will not be associated with those unforgivable acts in any shape, way or form, and we are immediately taking steps to terminate all Trump Organization contracts."
Reacting to the announcement, Eric Trump, the president's son and executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, told ABC News, "Yet another example of Mayor de Blasio's incompetence and blatant disregard for the facts. The City of New York has no legal right to end our contracts, and if they elect to proceed, they will owe The Trump Organization over $30 million. This is nothing more than political discrimination, and we plan to fight vigorously."
It is the latest example of how the Jan. 6 breach by violent Trump supporters is impacting the Republican president's business interests.
The PGA of America voted Sunday to take the PGA Championship away from his New Jersey golf course next year, a move that came after social media platforms disabled Trump's accounts and Shopify took down online stores affiliated with him.
