Politics

NYC to terminate Trump contracts after Capitol insurrection

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City will terminate business contracts with President Donald Trump after last week's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday.

The Trump Organization is under city contract to operate the two ice rinks and a carousel in Central Park as well as a golf course in the Bronx.

WATCH: Mayor de Blasio announces cancellation of NYC's contracts with Trump
Mayor Bill de Blasio announces the cancellation of New York City's contracts with The Trump Organization in the wake of the Capitol seige.



The Trump Organization profits about $17 million a year from those sites, de Blasio said.

"The President incited a rebellion against the United States government that killed five people and threatened to derail the constitutional transfer of power," de Blasio said. "The City of New York will not be associated with those unforgivable acts in any shape, way or form, and we are immediately taking steps to terminate all Trump Organization contracts."

FBI: Armed protests planned in all 50 states between now and Inauguration Day
Pierre Thomas has more on a warning from the FBI about possible armed protests planned in all 50 states over the next 10 days.



Reacting to the announcement, Eric Trump, the president's son and executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, told ABC News, "Yet another example of Mayor de Blasio's incompetence and blatant disregard for the facts. The City of New York has no legal right to end our contracts, and if they elect to proceed, they will owe The Trump Organization over $30 million. This is nothing more than political discrimination, and we plan to fight vigorously."

It is the latest example of how the Jan. 6 breach by violent Trump supporters is impacting the Republican president's business interests.

The PGA of America voted Sunday to take the PGA Championship away from his New Jersey golf course next year, a move that came after social media platforms disabled Trump's accounts and Shopify took down online stores affiliated with him.

Trump supporter who died from apparent trampling in US Capitol riots followed QAnon, family says
Justin Cave, Rosanne Boyland's brother-in-law, said the "president's words incited a riot that killed four of his biggest fans."



The Associated Press contributed to this report.

