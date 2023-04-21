A federal court of appeals in New York is sending E. Jean Carroll's first case against former President Donald Trump back to district court.

E. Jean Carroll's first case against Trump sent back to a district court judge

Carroll, a former Elle columnist who alleges that Trump raped her in the dressing room of Bergdorf Goodman in the 1990s, sued the former president for defamation over statements he made during his presidency in 2019 when denied the claim. The case is now returning to the same judge who previously ruled that Trump was not acting within the scope of his job as president when he denied Carroll's rape claim.

The Washington D.C. appeal court also declined to shield Trump from accountability.

Carroll filed a second lawsuit against Trump in November alleging defamation and battery under a new law in New York that allows adult sex assault victims to file claims that would otherwise be barred by the passage of time.

A trial in that case will begin next week in Manhattan.

Trump's attorney says he has not decided if he'll attend the trial.

