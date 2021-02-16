Impeachment

Trump greets supporters in 1st public appearance since Senate impeachment trial acquittal

The former president gave a thumbs-up from his motorcade as supporters cheered him on Presidents Day.
By Michelle Stoddart & Will Steakin
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Former President Donald Trump on Monday made his first public appearance since his Senate acquittal over the weekend, greeting supporters from his motorcade as he passed them by in West Palm Beach, Florida.

He gave his trademark thumbs-up to cheering supporters waving Trump flags and one holding a "Happy Presidents' Day" sign.

It was one of just a few public sightings of Trump off the golf course since he left the White House and relocated to his new home state on Jan. 20.

The small gathering of what appeared to be a few hundred Trump supporters was live-streamed by the pro-Trump YouTube channel Right Side Broadcasting Network.

Organizers billed the event as the "Presidents' Day "Peaceful and Patriotic" Pro-Trump Rally," an apparent reference to Trump's words at the end of his Jan. 6 rally just ahead of the attack on the Capitol.

EMBED More News Videos

The Senate has acquitted Donald Trump in his impeachment trial

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfloridadonald trumpimpeachmenttrialsenateu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
IMPEACHMENT
Trump looks to reassert himself after impeachment acquittal
Graffiti painted outside Trump attorney's home
Up Close: Trump impeachment trial breakdown
After impeachment acquittal, Trump remains dominant in GOP
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Charges dismissed against white woman who called cops on Black birdwatcher
COVID NYC Update: City records best week yet for vaccinations
3rd stimulus check and other things in Dems' relief plan: LIST
WATCH: NC nurse surprises dad with cancer-free news
NY teacher dies from COVID, family says remote request was denied
NC tornado kills 3, injures at least 10
Girl injured in crash involving Britt Reid is awake
Show More
NYPD adds more than 600 officers to subways after rash of crime
Draymond Green sounds off on NBA double standards, leaves podium
92% of NYC restaurants could not afford Dec. rent due to pandemic: Survey
COVID Vaccine Updates: Governors ask Biden for distribution clarity
NAACP, Congressman sue Trump, Giuliani, extremist groups over riot
More TOP STORIES News