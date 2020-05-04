Coronavirus

Trump believes COVID-19 vaccine will be available by end of year

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump says he believes a vaccine for COVID-19 will be available by the end of the year.

Trump also says the U.S. government is putting its "full power and might" behind remdesivir, a drug that has shown early promise as a treatment for the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Trump commented Sunday night during a televised town hall sponsored by Fox News Channel.

Trump sat inside the Lincoln Memorial and fielded questions from two Fox hosts, as well as from people who submitted questions over Fox's social media platforms.

Trump responded to a Nebraska man who recovered from COVID-19 by saying: "We think we are going to have a vaccine by the end of this year."

He also said his administration was pushing hard for remdesivir.

U.S. public health officials have said a vaccine is probably a year to 18 months away. But Dr. Anthony Fauci said in late April that it's conceivable, if a vaccine is developed soon, it could be in wide distribution as soon as January.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington dcvaccinescoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19coronavirus testingu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpvirus
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Toll still rising, but slower in New Jersey
Teen from NJ creates virtual pen pal program for sick kids
Artist recreates 'Toy Story' scenes on roof
Long Island couple ties the knot in front of family - on Zoom
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video of NYPD arrest during social distancing enforcement sparks outcry
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Nurse visiting from out of state fights off attempted rapist
NYC honors EMT from Colorado died while fighting COVID-19
AccuWeather: May chill brings wind, cooler temperatures
Small plane flips over during landing on Long Island
Uber to roll out new rules for face coverings
Show More
Teen from NJ creates virtual pen pal program for sick kids
Northeast states join in PPE purchasing partnership
Mayor: NYC 'cannot afford a boomerang' of COVID-19 cases
NYC will have 30,000 coronavirus test kits by week's end
Attention knuckleheads: NJ highway signs draw criticism, praise
More TOP STORIES News