Politics

President Trump's campaign says it can't be held liable if rally attendees contract COVID-19

President Trump's rally in Tulsa falls on Juneteenth
TULSA, Okla. -- The Trump campaign is protecting itself from lawsuits in case anyone gets the coronavirus from attending one of the president's rallies.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced he will have an indoor rally in Tulsa on June 19, CNN reported.

RELATED: Black Tulsans call Trump Juneteenth rally plan 'a slap in the face'

But anyone who attends must agree not to sue the campaign if they contract COVID-19.

Those who plan to come must first RSVP for the event.

RELATED: Trump picks Tulsa for return of signature campaign rallies halted by coronavirus

When they register, they must also agree to a disclaimer that states they acknowledge "by attending the rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19."

Thursday the campaign said there will be safety precautions taken at the rally, but they did not give any specifics.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsoklahomadonald trumpcoronavirusu.s. & worldpresident donald trumprallycovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested after shots fired at NYPD in Queens
NJ churches reopen at 25% this weekend
UConn student accused of 2 murders due in CT court
ABC casts first black 'Bachelor,' Matt James
AccuWeather: Less humid and mostly sunny
Video shows alleged 'unjustified' use of force in NJ
What NYC schools could look like this fall
Show More
Videos show NYPD officers attacked during protests
Man dies after 4 rescued from Hudson River
Video: Looters steal nearly $400,000 from NYC store
Bodycam video: Cop accused of excessive force with woman under arrest
Breonna's Law: Louisville bans 'no-knock' warrants
More TOP STORIES News