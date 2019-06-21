Trump says Iran may have shot down US drone by mistake

Related topics:
dronesiran
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 11, wounded when gunman opens fire in Brooklyn
Vigil and march held on 1-year anniversary of Junior's murder
NJ Health Department seeing increase in flesh-eating bacteria
Sami's Law: Murphy signs bill requiring more ID for rideshares
Babysitter, 71, accused of sexually abusing 6-year-old girl in NJ
AccuWeather: Skies clear for the first day of summer
Sentencing Friday for ex-classmate in murder of Sarah Stern
Show More
Deli worker, about to be a dad, fatally stabbed outside bodega
Woman sues ex-girlfriend over $500K winning lotto ticket
Teen found fatally shot in Staten Island murder mystery
NYC to limit circumstances when NYPD officers can enter schools
Metro-North changes after fire, wall collapse floods tracks
More TOP STORIES News