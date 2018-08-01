Trump to Sessions: Shut down Russia probe

President Donald Trump on Wednesday made what appears to be his most direct public call yet for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to shut down special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
Trump took to Twitter to demand that Sessions stop the probe "right now."
"This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!" Trump wrote, in the third of a series of tweets.
While the president has in the past openly expressed regret about choosing Sessions as attorney general without knowing Sessions would announce he would recuse himself from overseeing the Mueller probe, the tweet was a clear message to Sessions to withdraw his recusal and end the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein currently oversees Mueller.
The Justice Department declined to comment.
The tweet was one in a series of messages in a thread started by the president in which he quoted lawyer and legal commentator Alan Dershowitz, a vocal critic of Mueller's investigation.
"FBI Agent Peter Strzok (on the Mueller team) should have recused himself on day one. He was out to STOP THE ELECTION OF DONALD TRUMP. He needed an insurance policy. Those are illegal, improper goals, trying to influence the Election. He should never, ever been allowed to remain in the FBI while he himself was being investigated. This is a real issue. It won't go into a Mueller Report because Mueller is going to protect these guys. Mueller has an interest in creating the illusion of objectivity around his investigation." ALAN DERSHOWITZ," Trump wrote in two tweets.
Reaction from Democrats to the president's tweet was swift. House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff said the tweet amounted to "an attempt to obstruct justice hiding in plain sight."
Trump's renewed focus on calling for the end of the investigation also comes as his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was set to commence his second day on trial in a federal courthouse in Alexandria, Va.
In a subsequent tweet weighing in on the trial, President Trump again distanced Manafort's alleged criminal activity from his work while serving with Trump's campaign for six months in 2016.
"Paul Manafort worked for Ronald Reagan, Bob Dole and many other highly prominent and respected political leaders. He worked for me for a very short time. Why didn't government tell me that he was under investigation. These old charges have nothing to do with Collusion - a Hoax!" Trump wrote.
