Politics

Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower vandalized for third time in one week

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower has been vandalized for the third time this week, officials say.



Black paint was splattered all over the mural just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

One officer was injured after slipping on the paint that was poured on the mural. He injured his arm and his head and was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

Two women have been taken into custody. Charges are expected.

The mural was also vandalized on Friday afternoon.



A small group of protesters was reportedly there at the time.

EMBED More News Videos

The "Black Lives Matter" mural painted in front of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue has been vandalized for a second time this week, authorities said.



Police arrested Juliet Germanotta, 39, Luis Martinez, 44, and D'Anna Morgan, 25, and charged them with criminal mischief. They were released with a desk appearance ticket.

In addition, a 64-year-old woman was arrested and given a criminal court summons for illegal posting of flyers.

A few hours later, the mural was repaired by DOT crews.



The first incident happened on Monday. Police were still looking for one person in that case who walked up to mural and dumped red paint over the letter V in "Lives," which splattered across the mural as cars drove over it.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the vandal in action:
EMBED More News Videos

Video shows the moment someone vandalized a Black Lives Matter mural with red paint.



"I saw somebody out of the corner of my eye putting down a bag... and I was thinking 'oh he's gonna get in my shot,'" Nikki Ross, who recorded the video, told Eyewitness News. "And when I got to about the clock, he took out the paint and splattered it across the mural."

Ross said the last few months have awakened her to her privilege and it's her responsibility as a white woman to call out injustice.

"To be vocal, to tell your friends what the movement is about and explain to your friends how Black Lives Matter," Ross said. "I'm glad that he left the paint can there and wasn't wearing gloves."

Mayor Bill de Blasio said later Monday evening that the mural had already been fixed.

"The #BlackLivesMatter movement is more than words, and it can't be undone," he said on Twitter.
EMBED More News Videos

Raw video from the scene outside Trump Tower on 5th Avenue in NYC



The suspect was described as a white male wearing a black hat and a black T-shirt who fled westbound on West 56th Street.

It is unclear whether he had a political motivation or if he was just looking for attention. But cops say it's still an act of criminal mischief which is a misdemeanor.

The NYPD is now reviewing surveillance videos, and anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

Related: 'Black Lives Matter' painted in front of Trump Tower on 5th Avenue
EMBED More News Videos

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio grabbed a roller Thursday to help paint "Black Lives Matter" in front of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citymidtownmanhattanblack lives matternypdabc7ny instagramtrump towermural artspresident donald trumpmayor bill de blasio
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds gather, crowd streets without masks in NYC
Arrest made in man's murder after body found on McDonald's rooftop
Long Island, New Jersey state parks hit capacity and close
NY Aquarium reopening postponed due to new Phase 4 guidelines
COVID Updates: NJ tracks beach crowds; NY hospitalizations hit new low
Crowds gather at Fla. parties to spread COVID-19, sheriff says
Toddler falls 5 stories into the arms of neighbors
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Intense heat is on
Ex-personal assistant arrested in tech CEO's grisly murder
Fire destroys historic Nantes cathedral in France
Doctors put pregnant woman with COVID in coma before giving birth
Shootings spike prompts NYPD to carry out 'End Gun Violence' plan
More TOP STORIES News