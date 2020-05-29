President Donald Trump

Trump says US to sanction China for handling of Hong Kong, terminate relationship with WHO

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said Friday that the U.S. will be terminating its relationship with the World Health Organization, saying it had failed to adequately respond to the coronavirus because China has "total control" over the global organization.

He said Chinese officials "ignored" their reporting obligations to the WHO and pressured the WHO to mislead the world when the virus was first discovered.

He noted that the U.S. contributes about $450 million to the world body while China provides about $40 million.

The U.S. is the largest source of financial support to the WHO and its exit is expected to significantly weaken the organization. Trump said the U.S. would be "redirecting" the money to "other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs," without providing specifics.

He took no questions during his appearance in the Rose Garden and also announced sanctions on China for its handling of Hong Kong.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsworld health organizationcoronavirusu.s. & worldchinapresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Trump attempts to explain 'looting leads to shooting' tweet
Trump escalates war on Twitter, social media protections
In a first, Twitter adds fact-check warnings to Trump tweets
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Phase 1 in sight for NYC at last, 400K could head back to work
Officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death
NYPD: 800,000 cops paying the price for actions of MN officers
NJ announces plans to reopen day care, youth sports and camps
CT casinos to reopen Saturday, new limits on churches, gatherings
Foley Square protest planned today over George Floyd death
Cuomo sets NYC Phase 1 date, rest of NY to enter Phase 2
Show More
Murphy: 'Lot of comfort' in COVID data as NJ reopens
NYC slated for Phase 1 reopening; ICU patients near threshold
Trump attempts to explain 'looting leads to shooting' tweet
Obama responds to George Floyd death: This shouldn't be 'normal'
CNN reporter arrested on live TV after George Floyd protests
More TOP STORIES News